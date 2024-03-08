Rochester Innovative Schools Conference - Partners

Own the spotlight with a dedicated table to showcase your groundbreaking products. Engage directly with educators, distribute impactful materials, and leave a lasting impression.
Own the spotlight with a dedicated table to showcase your groundbreaking products. Engage directly with educators, distribute impactful materials, and leave a lasting impression.
Empowerment Partner
$5,000
Take center stage with a coveted 30-minute speaking slot. Captivate the audience and demonstrate your expertise to a room full of influential decision-makers. Plus, you gain exclusive access to a school tour of your choice and prominent placement in the conference program and vendor list. Witness your solutions in action and solidify your position as a leader in educational innovation!
Take center stage with a coveted 30-minute speaking slot. Captivate the audience and demonstrate your expertise to a room full of influential decision-makers. Plus, you gain exclusive access to a school tour of your choice and prominent placement in the conference program and vendor list. Witness your solutions in action and solidify your position as a leader in educational innovation!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!