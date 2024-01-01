Logo
Cincinnati Chrome Divas
2024 Chrome Divas of Cincinnati 80's dance

3621 Glenmore Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211, USA

Come dressed in all the 80's gear you can find!!! 


We will have split the pot, a grand prize raffle, barrel of cheer, food, photo booth, a DJ and so much more!


This year, our charity recipient is the Help Squad! Check them out! https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=the%20help%20squad



WE HAVE PRESALE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE! Online purchases get you entered into a special drawing!


If you have any questions, please contact our Event Coordinator, Kimmie Sander, aka Firecracker, at [email protected]

