Zen4Blue Ocean of Giving Initiative

All those generously donation nonperishables need a fresh companion! This food package delivers fresh produce, salads, cheese, and other perishable items to round out a healthy week of meals.
All those generously donation nonperishables need a fresh companion! This food package delivers fresh produce, salads, cheese, and other perishable items to round out a healthy week of meals.
Hurricane Relief Donation
$10
Hurricane Relief Donation
$20
Toiletries and First Aid Care Package
$40
This care package is intended to help a family with everyday needs from sun lotions to body wash to shaving to contact solution. If we supplement their daily lives they can bounce back faster!
This care package is intended to help a family with everyday needs from sun lotions to body wash to shaving to contact solution. If we supplement their daily lives they can bounce back faster!
Pet Care Package
$40
This care package is customized to each family pet's specific needs whether it is a dog or cat or fish or bird.
Animal lovers unite!
Our displaced pets need some love too!
This care package is customized to each family pet's specific needs whether it is a dog or cat or fish or bird.
Animal lovers unite!
Our displaced pets need some love too!
Hurricane Relief Donation
$40
Gift Card
$25
A $25 gift card is a great way to help someone take a moment to treat themselves or get something special that they need. The sponsored families have given us a list of locations that would be most helpful for their family.
A $25 gift card is a great way to help someone take a moment to treat themselves or get something special that they need. The sponsored families have given us a list of locations that would be most helpful for their family.
Something FUN!
$25
Have you ever felt blue? Want to cheer someone up?
From ice cream to toys to games to flowers or stuffed animals we plan to select a customized gift to bring someone a smile.
Have you ever felt blue? Want to cheer someone up?
From ice cream to toys to games to flowers or stuffed animals we plan to select a customized gift to bring someone a smile.
Hurricane Relief Donation
$60
Hurricane Relief Donation
$100
Add a donation for Zen4Blue
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!