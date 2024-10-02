Zen4Blue

Zen4Blue Ocean of Giving Initiative

Food Care Package
$40
All those generously donation nonperishables need a fresh companion! This food package delivers fresh produce, salads, cheese, and other perishable items to round out a healthy week of meals.
Toiletries and First Aid Care Package
$40
This care package is intended to help a family with everyday needs from sun lotions to body wash to shaving to contact solution. If we supplement their daily lives they can bounce back faster!
Pet Care Package
$40
This care package is customized to each family pet's specific needs whether it is a dog or cat or fish or bird. Animal lovers unite! Our displaced pets need some love too!
Gift Card
$25
A $25 gift card is a great way to help someone take a moment to treat themselves or get something special that they need. The sponsored families have given us a list of locations that would be most helpful for their family.
Something FUN!
$25
Have you ever felt blue? Want to cheer someone up? From ice cream to toys to games to flowers or stuffed animals we plan to select a customized gift to bring someone a smile.
