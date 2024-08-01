K9 Kitt Hero WOD Online Raffle 2024

Purchase a single raffle ticket item or buy a bundle and save!

Online only, no cash.

You may purchase raffle tickets before and during event.

Raffle opens August 1, 2024. Please check back frequently as new items will be added.

Be onsite to claim your prize (or a designee) — the drawing will take place at Cynergy CrossFit on September 22, 2024 somewhere between 1:00 - 3:30 PM.

Raffle Ticket Pricing

$10 ticket for items valued at $300+

$5 tickets for items valued between $100 - $299

$3 tickets for items valued between $50-$99

$1 tickets for items valued between $1-$49





PLEASE NOTE: K9 Kitt Foundation is committed to managing your donations responsibly. While other fundraising platforms deduct 3% to 10% in fees from each donation, we use a 100% free fundraising platform called Zeffy. Zeffy does not charge you or the K9 Kitt Foundation a percentage of the donations or registration fees. Instead, they invite you to make a contribution to cover their costs. Watch for this when donating or completing your registration. If you do not wish to contribute a pre-set amount, choose Other from the drop-down menu and indicate the amount you wish to pay. If you prefer to not contribute at all, type in 0.