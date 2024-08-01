K9 Kitt Hero WOD Online Raffle 2024

Purchase a single raffle ticket item or buy a bundle and save!
- Online only, no cash.
- You may purchase raffle tickets before and during event.
- Raffle opens August 1, 2024. Please check back frequently as new items will be added.
- Be onsite to claim your prize (or a designee) — the drawing will take place at Cynergy CrossFit on September 22, 2024 somewhere between 1:00 - 3:30 PM.
Raffle Ticket Pricing
$10 ticket for items valued at $300+
$5 tickets for items valued between $100 - $299
$3 tickets for items valued between $50-$99
$1 tickets for items valued between $1-$49
PLEASE NOTE: K9 Kitt Foundation is committed to managing your donations responsibly. While other fundraising platforms deduct 3% to 10% in fees from each donation, we use a 100% free fundraising platform called Zeffy. Zeffy does not charge you or the K9 Kitt Foundation a percentage of the donations or registration fees. Instead, they invite you to make a contribution to cover their costs. Watch for this when donating or completing your registration. If you do not wish to contribute a pre-set amount, choose Other from the drop-down menu and indicate the amount you wish to pay. If you prefer to not contribute at all, type in 0.