Plein Air Watercolor Class With Supplies

Plein Air Watercolor Class with Supplies
Select "Other" and $0 when bidding to avoid added fees. DETAILS: Join artist Sandi Wilson in a relaxing group painting class set in several acres of private gardens and country fields. No experience is necessary, all levels welcomed. TERMS: Each class is 2 hours. Classes held during Summer 2024. Includes your paper/canvas, all art supplies to use and wine/ beverage, light snacks. VALUE: $110

