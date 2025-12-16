Hosted by

4cah Foundation Inc
4CAH Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

1110 Old Elkridge Landing Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090, USA

Kate Spade New York Shoulder Bag item
$190

Chic, timeless, and effortlessly polished. This Kate Spade New York shoulder bag features a refined neutral tone, structured silhouette, and soft pebbled leather—making it the perfect everyday luxury. Easy to style, easy to love, and ideal for day-to-night wear.

Kate Spade Bridgette Crinkle Large Tote item
$170

Bold, polished, and effortlessly chic. The Kate Spade Bridgette Crinkle Large Tote features a sleek black crinkle-finish leather with a roomy silhouette that’s perfect for work, travel, or everyday carry. Timeless design meets modern edge—this tote makes a statement while holding everything you need.

Kobe Bryant “Mamba Forever” Framed Collectible item
$195

A powerful tribute featuring Kobe Bryant matched up against Michael Jordan—two of basketball’s greatest icons in one unforgettable moment. This “Mamba Forever” framed piece captures the intensity, legacy, and greatness of the game. A standout collectible for any basketball fan or memorabilia collection.

Michael Jordan Framed Collector’s Piece item
$195

Michael Jordan framed collectible featuring an iconic image of MJ alongside the full evolution of his Air Jordan sneakers — a must-have GOAT-level display piece for any serious fan or collector.

Muhammad Ali - Thrilla in Manila item
$175

An iconic framed tribute to The Thrilla in Manila, capturing Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in one of the greatest fights in sports history—an elite, museum-worthy centerpiece for the serious collector.

Venus & Serena Williams Two Tennis Greats! item
$160

A premium framed collectible celebrating Serena and Venus Williams—two legends, one frame—honoring unmatched dominance, legacy, and excellence in the history of tennis.

Ravens Big Three item
$175

A premium framed tribute to the Baltimore Ravens “Big Three”—Ray Lewis, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Flacco—celebrating championship legacy, leadership, and franchise-defining greatness.

Mike Tyson Knock Out item
$175

A premium framed Mike Tyson knockout moment, capturing the raw power, dominance, and intimidation of one of boxing’s most feared champions—an iconic statement piece for any serious sports collector.

Tiger Woods - Agusta item
$195

A premium framed Tiger Woods collectible featuring a Masters mini pin flag and iconic victory moment—an elegant, Augusta-inspired centerpiece celebrating golf greatness.

Diamond Necklace with Certification item
$295

An exquisite certified diamond necklace featuring a brilliant solitaire set on a delicate chain—an elegant, investment-worthy piece of timeless fine jewelry.

Kelly Climber Black Onyx Bangle Bracelet item
$450

An exquisite Kelly Climber bangle bracelet featuring rich black onyx and intricate metalwork—bold, refined, and a striking statement of timeless elegance.

Sommelier Soirée – Private Tasting Experience item
$2,280

Host an unforgettable private tasting led by a certified sommelier. This bespoke two-hour experience allows you and your guests to sip and savor up to six curated selections of your choice—wine, whiskey, or tequila—thoughtfully tailored to your preferences and expertly guided from first pour to final note. An elegant, intimate experience designed for true connoisseurs.

Broadway Prestige – Exclusive Experience for Two item
$3,300

Immerse yourself in the pinnacle of New York theater with this Broadway Prestige experience for two. Begin the evening with an all-inclusive dinner on Broadway’s renowned Restaurant Row, followed by orchestra-level seats to a Broadway production of your choice. Elevating the night further, enjoy an intimate meet-and-greet dining experience with a cast member, capped by an exclusive post-show photo opportunity.

A rare, insider evening that blends world-class performance, fine dining, and behind-the-scenes access—crafted for those who appreciate culture at its most refined.

Private Chef Soirée – In-Home Culinary Experience item
$2,220

Step into a Michelin-caliber dining experience without leaving home. This exclusive Private Chef Soirée delivers a thoughtfully curated, multi-course tasting menu for up to six guests, designed around your palate and preferences. Every element—from ingredient selection and precise preparation to seamless service and immaculate clean-up—is executed with restaurant-level artistry.

An intimate culinary journey defined by precision, creativity, and elegance—transforming your home into a private fine-dining destination for one unforgettable evening.

Passport To Paradise item
$4,740

Reserved for those who seek the exceptional, Passport to Paradise unlocks a private collection of invitation-only travel experiences curated by elite destination specialists. Enjoy your choice of one experience from a portfolio of 15 extraordinary destinations worldwide, each meticulously designed for 2–8 guests and featuring handpicked accommodations, exclusive amenities, and white-glove guest services throughout.

With up to 24 months to travel, this is not simply a trip—it is privileged access to experiences few will ever have, crafted with intention, discretion, and effortless luxury.

Beyonce item
$175

Own a piece of music history with this authentic, signed photograph of Beyoncé. A rare collectible from one of the most iconic performers of our time—perfect for any member of the BeyHive or fine art enthusiast. A stunning addition to any home, office, or gallery wall.

RG III Signed Redskins Helmet item
$395

Own a piece of football history with this RGIII signed Washington Redskins helmet. A must-have collectible for any NFL fan or memorabilia enthusiast.

Free Night at BWI Westin & a bottle of Wine item
Free Night at BWI Westin & a bottle of Wine
$225

This Voucher is Valid for Standard Room Type only, One (1) night stay for up to [2] guest. Includes breakfast for two (2) and parking. Blackout Dates Apply. + A bottle of wine to make the evening special!

Self-Care Basket item
$125

A seat at the table, self care package from Busboys & Poets. Includes Angeline Pinot Noir 202

Tiger Woods & Michael Jordan
$195

