Tiny Movers (ages 0-3) | Rhythm & Movement Classes @ Elements Workspace | Spring 2024

2934 Gerritsen Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229, USA

Summary

Our Tiny Movers class is where toddlers groove, grow, and giggle. The class is designed to introduce toddlers ages 0-3 to the world of movement and dance, focusing on fostering motor skills, rhythm, and creative expression through playful activities. 🕺👶😄


About the learning guide

Laura Mendez is a south Brooklyn mom and lifelong ballet dancer. She was trained in classical ballet from age 5 to age 20. She assistant taught young dancers for 3 years in high school and still loves ballet and takes classes when she can. 


Best for ages

0-3 years old


Meeting day and time

Fridays, 9:30-10:30AM


Scheduled dates 

Mar 22, 2024, Mar 29, 2024, Apr 5, 2024, Apr 12, 2024, Apr 19, 2024, April 26, 2024


Cost

$25/class

$135/package of 6


Contact

Laura Mendez (learning guide) [email protected]

Jenny Markus (administrator) [email protected]

