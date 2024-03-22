Tiny Movers (ages 0-3) | Rhythm & Movement Classes @ Elements Workspace | Spring 2024

Summary
Our Tiny Movers class is where toddlers groove, grow, and giggle. The class is designed to introduce toddlers ages 0-3 to the world of movement and dance, focusing on fostering motor skills, rhythm, and creative expression through playful activities. 🕺👶😄
About the learning guide
Laura Mendez is a south Brooklyn mom and lifelong ballet dancer. She was trained in classical ballet from age 5 to age 20. She assistant taught young dancers for 3 years in high school and still loves ballet and takes classes when she can.
Best for ages
0-3 years old
Meeting day and time
Fridays, 9:30-10:30AM
Scheduled dates
Mar 22, 2024, Mar 29, 2024, Apr 5, 2024, Apr 12, 2024, Apr 19, 2024, April 26, 2024
Cost
$25/class
$135/package of 6
Contact
Laura Mendez (learning guide) [email protected]
Jenny Markus (administrator) [email protected]