2025 Crystal Frolics Sponsor Form

Title Sponsor - Firework item
Title Sponsor - Firework
$20,000
Be the highlight of the night! (2 available) - Show Naming Rights: Option to have the fireworks show named after your brand (e.g., "[Brand] Fireworks Show"). - Prominent Mentions: Acknowledgment during the event introduction of the fireworks show. - Social Media & Digital Recognition: Exclusives shout-outs and tagging in event promotions. - Exclusive Activation Area: Space for product sampling or brand activation near the show viewing area. - Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Title Sponsor - Inflatable Experience item
Title Sponsor - Inflatable Experience
$12,500
Provide a low-cost or free experience! (2 available) - Logo on Wristbands: Your logo displayed on inflatable wristbands for maximum exposure. - Signage & Banners: Logo featured on banners and promotional materials around the inflatable area. - Activation Area: Space for branded product demos, giveaways, or contests near the inflatable area. - Event Promotion: Highlighted on social media and website. - Live Social Media Coverage: Mentions, photos, and videos during the festival showcasing your brand. - Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Title Sponsor - Festival Main Stage item
Title Sponsor - Festival Main Stage
$10
Put your brand on blats! (1 available) - Logo on Main Stage: Prominent display on stage - Stage Naming Rights: Option to name the main stage after your brand (e.g., "[Brand] Main Stage"). - Social Media & Digital Recognition: Exclusives shout-outs and tagging in event promotions. - Exclusive Product Placement: Opportunity to showcase your product next to the main stage. - Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Title Sponsor - Guest Comfort item
Title Sponsor - Guest Comfort
$5
Be the unique brand! (1 available) - Logo on Restroom Signage: Your brand displayed on bathroom entry signs, inside stalls, and above sinks. - Unique Exposure: Consistent visibility in high-traffic areas, offering a fun and memorable branding opportunity. - Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
- 10 by 10 vendor booth space at each venue. - Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media. - Logo on event banner at Welcome and Becker Park. - Logo and link on website and promotional emails. - Hang up to 4 of your own banners at sport venues. Banners must be provided by the sponsor and may be up to 6’ high and 6’wide.
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$500
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media. - Logo on event banners. - Linked logo on website and promotional emails - Hang your own banner at a Frolics sport venue. Banners must be provided by the sponsor and may be up to 6’ high and 6’wide.
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$250
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media. - Logo on event banners. - Linked logo on website.
In Kind Package - *NO COST* item
In Kind Package - *NO COST*
$1
Receive all the benefits of a silver sponsor by providing: A Public Facing Location for a Food Drive Bin (at least June - July) Provide distribution for the Button Contest (at least Feb. - April) Event advertising space at your location. (at least May - July) -This package may be added to other sponsor levels
Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$150
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media. - Name on website.
Good Neighbor Sponsor
$100
- Name on website.
Good Neighbor Sponsor
$10
- Name on website.
Good Neighbor Sponsor
$1
- Name on website.
