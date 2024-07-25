2025 Crystal Frolics Sponsor Form

Be the highlight of the night! (2 available)
- Show Naming Rights: Option to have the fireworks show named after your brand (e.g., "[Brand] Fireworks Show").
- Prominent Mentions: Acknowledgment during the event introduction of the fireworks show.
- Social Media & Digital Recognition: Exclusives shout-outs and tagging in event promotions.
- Exclusive Activation Area: Space for product sampling or brand activation near the show viewing area.
- Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Be the highlight of the night! (2 available)
- Show Naming Rights: Option to have the fireworks show named after your brand (e.g., "[Brand] Fireworks Show").
- Prominent Mentions: Acknowledgment during the event introduction of the fireworks show.
- Social Media & Digital Recognition: Exclusives shout-outs and tagging in event promotions.
- Exclusive Activation Area: Space for product sampling or brand activation near the show viewing area.
- Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Title Sponsor - Inflatable Experience
$12,500
Provide a low-cost or free experience! (2 available)
- Logo on Wristbands: Your logo displayed on inflatable wristbands for maximum exposure.
- Signage & Banners: Logo featured on banners and promotional materials around the inflatable area.
- Activation Area: Space for branded product demos, giveaways, or contests near the inflatable area.
- Event Promotion: Highlighted on social media and website.
- Live Social Media Coverage: Mentions, photos, and videos during the festival showcasing your brand.
- Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Provide a low-cost or free experience! (2 available)
- Logo on Wristbands: Your logo displayed on inflatable wristbands for maximum exposure.
- Signage & Banners: Logo featured on banners and promotional materials around the inflatable area.
- Activation Area: Space for branded product demos, giveaways, or contests near the inflatable area.
- Event Promotion: Highlighted on social media and website.
- Live Social Media Coverage: Mentions, photos, and videos during the festival showcasing your brand.
- Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Title Sponsor - Festival Main Stage
$10
Put your brand on blats! (1 available)
- Logo on Main Stage: Prominent display on stage
- Stage Naming Rights: Option to name the main stage after your brand (e.g., "[Brand] Main Stage").
- Social Media & Digital Recognition: Exclusives shout-outs and tagging in event promotions.
- Exclusive Product Placement: Opportunity to showcase your product next to the main stage.
- Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Put your brand on blats! (1 available)
- Logo on Main Stage: Prominent display on stage
- Stage Naming Rights: Option to name the main stage after your brand (e.g., "[Brand] Main Stage").
- Social Media & Digital Recognition: Exclusives shout-outs and tagging in event promotions.
- Exclusive Product Placement: Opportunity to showcase your product next to the main stage.
- Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Title Sponsor - Guest Comfort
$5
Be the unique brand! (1 available)
- Logo on Restroom Signage: Your brand displayed on bathroom entry signs, inside stalls, and above sinks.
- Unique Exposure: Consistent visibility in high-traffic areas, offering a fun and memorable branding opportunity.
- Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Be the unique brand! (1 available)
- Logo on Restroom Signage: Your brand displayed on bathroom entry signs, inside stalls, and above sinks.
- Unique Exposure: Consistent visibility in high-traffic areas, offering a fun and memorable branding opportunity.
- Title sponsors will be listed as major event sponsors and receive all platinum sponsor benefits.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
- 10 by 10 vendor booth space at each venue.
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media.
- Logo on event banner at Welcome and Becker Park.
- Logo and link on website and promotional emails.
- Hang up to 4 of your own banners at sport venues.
Banners must be provided by the sponsor and may be up to 6’ high and 6’wide.
- 10 by 10 vendor booth space at each venue.
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media.
- Logo on event banner at Welcome and Becker Park.
- Logo and link on website and promotional emails.
- Hang up to 4 of your own banners at sport venues.
Banners must be provided by the sponsor and may be up to 6’ high and 6’wide.
Gold Sponsor
$500
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media.
- Logo on event banners.
- Linked logo on website and promotional emails
- Hang your own banner at a Frolics sport venue.
Banners must be provided by the sponsor and may be up to 6’ high and 6’wide.
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media.
- Logo on event banners.
- Linked logo on website and promotional emails
- Hang your own banner at a Frolics sport venue.
Banners must be provided by the sponsor and may be up to 6’ high and 6’wide.
Silver Sponsor
$250
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media.
- Logo on event banners.
- Linked logo on website.
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media.
- Logo on event banners.
- Linked logo on website.
In Kind Package - *NO COST*
$1
Receive all the benefits of a silver sponsor by providing:
A Public Facing Location for a Food Drive Bin (at least June - July)
Provide distribution for the Button Contest (at least Feb. - April)
Event advertising space at your location. (at least May - July)
-This package may be added to other sponsor levels
Receive all the benefits of a silver sponsor by providing:
A Public Facing Location for a Food Drive Bin (at least June - July)
Provide distribution for the Button Contest (at least Feb. - April)
Event advertising space at your location. (at least May - July)
-This package may be added to other sponsor levels
Bronze Sponsor
$150
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media.
- Name on website.
- Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media.
- Name on website.
Good Neighbor Sponsor
$100
- Name on website.
- Name on website.
Good Neighbor Sponsor
$10
- Name on website.
- Name on website.
Good Neighbor Sponsor
$1
- Name on website.
- Name on website.
Add a donation for Crystal Frolics Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!