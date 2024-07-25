2025 Crystal Frolics Sponsor Form

- 10 by 10 vendor booth space at each venue. - Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media. - Logo on event banner at Welcome and Becker Park. - Logo and link on website and promotional emails. - Hang up to 4 of your own banners at sport venues. Banners must be provided by the sponsor and may be up to 6’ high and 6’wide.

- 10 by 10 vendor booth space at each venue. - Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media. - Logo on event banner at Welcome and Becker Park. - Logo and link on website and promotional emails. - Hang up to 4 of your own banners at sport venues. Banners must be provided by the sponsor and may be up to 6’ high and 6’wide.

More details...