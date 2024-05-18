Silent Auction: Sip for a Cause

VARIETAL
65% Viognier, 20% Clairette, 15% Grenache Blanc
SIGHT
Pale Yellow
NOSE
This dry wine is soft and creamy, with flavors of Meyer lemon, yellow apple, white peach, beeswax, and white flowers.
PALATE
The wines of the Côtes du Rhône are always blends (by law!), and this one is 65% Viognier, 20% Clairette, and 15% Grenache Blanc.
PAIRING
It is ideal when paired with traditional French brasserie foods like Salade Lyonnaise and Dover Sole Meunière.
PETITE SIRAH
$30
Starting bid
SIGHT
Opaque purple
NOSE
Dark fruits abound with blackberry, plum, and fig standing out; chocolate, licorice, allspice, and lavender also make an appearance.
PALATE
The palate echoes the nose with a weight that matches the deep color and the finish is pleasantly tinged with mocha and spice.
PAIRING
Mexican food with mole sauce, dark chocolate, brie with fig chutney, bison
BONARDA MALBEC – ARGENTINA
$30
Starting bid
VARIETAL
Bonarda & Malbec
SIGHT
Deep Brick Red
NOSE
This wine is a blend of two famous grapes in Argentina: Bonarda and Malbec. The result is a juicy and rich wine that is loaded with flavors of black plum, cherry, and raspberry jam, with earthier undertones of sweet pipe tobacco and coffee.
PALATE
The wine is chewy and mouth filling with a long, juicy finish.
PAIRING
It is the ultimate wine to pair with another Argentinian classic: churrasco grilled steak with chimichurri sauce!
TERRA DEL VULCANO – SICILY
$30
Starting bid
SIGHT
Deep Red
NOSE
This elegant Sicilian wine boasts bright and earthy flavors of red cherry, cranberry, rose petal, cedar, and truffle.
PALATE
This blend is made from Nerello Cappuccio, Nerello Mascalese, and Nero d’Avola grapes.
PAIRING
Tomato-based sauces as well as meat and fish dishes like the tune.
PINOT GRIGIO – DELLE VENEZIE
$30
Starting bid
SIGHT
White
PALATE
The primary fruit flavors found in our Pinot Grigio are pear, white nectarine, apple, and lime. The wine has faint notes of honey, some honeysuckle, and a distinct minerality. Refreshingly dry with brilliant acidity and a bitter almond note on the finish. Very well-balanced and harmonious.
PAIRING
Our Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie pairs with light fish dishes, grilled chicken, risotto, and shellfish. Light seafood dishes seem to take on more flavor when matched with an equally delicate white wine. Pinot Grigio makes for an excellent aperitivo.
