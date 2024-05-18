The African Connection

The African Connection

Silent Auction: Sip for a Cause

2768 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA

CÔTES DU RHÔNE BLANC - SOUTHERN FRANCE
CÔTES DU RHÔNE BLANC - SOUTHERN FRANCE
$30

Starting bid

VARIETAL 65% Viognier, 20% Clairette, 15% Grenache Blanc SIGHT Pale Yellow NOSE This dry wine is soft and creamy, with flavors of Meyer lemon, yellow apple, white peach, beeswax, and white flowers. PALATE The wines of the Côtes du Rhône are always blends (by law!), and this one is 65% Viognier, 20% Clairette, and 15% Grenache Blanc. PAIRING It is ideal when paired with traditional French brasserie foods like Salade Lyonnaise and Dover Sole Meunière.
PETITE SIRAH
$30

Starting bid

SIGHT Opaque purple NOSE Dark fruits abound with blackberry, plum, and fig standing out; chocolate, licorice, all­spice, and lavender also make an appearance. PALATE The palate echoes the nose with a weight that matches the deep color and the finish is pleasantly tinged with mocha and spice. PAIRING Mexican food with mole sauce, dark chocolate, brie with fig chutney, bison
BONARDA MALBEC – ARGENTINA
$30

Starting bid

VARIETAL Bonarda & Malbec SIGHT Deep Brick Red NOSE This wine is a blend of two famous grapes in Argentina: Bonarda and Malbec. The result is a juicy and rich wine that is loaded with flavors of black plum, cherry, and raspberry jam, with earthier undertones of sweet pipe tobacco and coffee. PALATE The wine is chewy and mouth filling with a long, juicy finish. PAIRING It is the ultimate wine to pair with another Argentinian classic: churrasco grilled steak with chimichurri sauce!
TERRA DEL VULCANO – SICILY
$30

Starting bid

SIGHT Deep Red NOSE This elegant Sicilian wine boasts bright and earthy flavors of red cherry, cranberry, rose petal, cedar, and truffle. PALATE This blend is made from Nerello Cappuccio, Nerello Mascalese, and Nero d’Avola grapes. PAIRING Tomato-based sauces as well as meat and fish dishes like the tune.
PINOT GRIGIO – DELLE VENEZIE
PINOT GRIGIO – DELLE VENEZIE
$30

Starting bid

SIGHT White PALATE The primary fruit flavors found in our Pinot Grigio are pear, white nectarine, apple, and lime. The wine has faint notes of honey, some honeysuckle, and a distinct minerality. Refreshingly dry with brilliant acidity and a bitter almond note on the finish. Very well-balanced and harmonious. PAIRING Our Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie pairs with light fish dishes, grilled chicken, risotto, and shellfish. Light seafood dishes seem to take on more flavor when matched with an equally delicate white wine. Pinot Grigio makes for an excellent aperitivo.

