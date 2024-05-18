Silent Auction: Sip for a Cause

SIGHT White PALATE The primary fruit flavors found in our Pinot Grigio are pear, white nectarine, apple, and lime. The wine has faint notes of honey, some honeysuckle, and a distinct minerality. Refreshingly dry with brilliant acidity and a bitter almond note on the finish. Very well-balanced and harmonious. PAIRING Our Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie pairs with light fish dishes, grilled chicken, risotto, and shellfish. Light seafood dishes seem to take on more flavor when matched with an equally delicate white wine. Pinot Grigio makes for an excellent aperitivo.

