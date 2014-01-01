West Catholic Class of 2014 Ten Year High School Reunion

A Decade of Memories: Celebrating Our High School Journey

Get ready to fire up the grill and relive the good old days at our 10-year high school reunion cookout! Join us for an afternoon of sizzling burgers, refreshing drinks, and catching up with old friends in a relaxed and laid-back atmosphere.





Date: Saturday, June 29th

Time: 2pm-6pm

Location: TBA





Highlights of the cookout include:

BBQ Buffet: Indulge in mouthwatering burgers, hot dogs, grilled veggies, and all your favorite cookout classics.

Refreshing Beverages and Water Ice: Stay cool with ice-cold beverages, including sodasand juices. If you want something a little bit stronger we advise you BYOB. A water ice truck will also be provided by us!

Field Day Games: Challenge and compete w/ your old friends like its 2014 field day! (Sac race, beer pong, corn hole, etc)

DJ and Music: Groove to your favorite tunes spun by our DJ as you enjoy the outdoor ambiance.

Memory Lane: Share stories and reminisce with classmates as you flip through old yearbooks and photo albums.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to reconnect with old friends, make new memories, and celebrate a decade of friendship and shared experiences. Bring your appetite, your laughter, and your best high school stories – we'll provide the rest!





RSVP by April 5th

Dress Code: Casual Attire

For more information please contact [email protected]