Rhythm and Hope: Totally Radical Sponsor $7,500

1586 Wald Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78132, USA

  • Logos prominently displayed on all marketing materials, social media recognition, media announcements, and a 1 minute social media plug custom commercial about your business played 5 days per week, you retain ownership of the commercial.
  • 10 event tickets, 10 dinner tickets, and 20 drink tickets.
  • Exclusive VIP seating area, VIP line for drinks, and some totally awesome swag.
