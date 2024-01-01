River City Advocacy & Counseling Center
Rhythm and Hope: Totally Radical Sponsor $7,500
1586 Wald Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78132, USA
Logos prominently displayed on all marketing materials, social media recognition, media announcements, and a 1 minute social media plug custom commercial about your business played 5 days per week, you retain ownership of the commercial.
10 event tickets, 10 dinner tickets, and 20 drink tickets.
Exclusive VIP seating area, VIP line for drinks, and some totally awesome swag.
