California Shortline Railroad Association

Hosted by

California Shortline Railroad Association

About this event

Sales closed

CSLRA 2024 Annual Meeting - Optional Networking Activities - Lunch & Beer Tasting

Lunch and Beer Tasting
$95
Enjoy lunch from the regular lunch menu (included) and 2 flights of beer tasting from the extensive beer offering at Ballast Point Brewing Company's tasting room, located near Little Italy and within walking distance from our hotel.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!