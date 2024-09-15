5th Annual Sycamore Lady War Eagles Golf Tournament

Four-Man Team ($360) *Two mulligans included in price. Prizes awarded to First-Place Team, Longest Drive, and Closest-to-the-Pin (mulligans cannot be used).
Individual Golfer
$90
Individual Golfer ($90) *Two mulligans included in price. Prizes awarded to First-Place Team, Longest Drive, and Closest-to-the-Pin (mulligans cannot be used).
Business Sponsor
$100
Put your company logo on a sign that will be posted along the course to advertise your business to advertise and show support of your local team. After you purchase your sign on this site, email your logo to: [email protected]
Individual Sponsor
$50
Put your favorite Lady War Eagle on a sign that will be posted along the course to show your support. After the tournament, the sign is yours to keep!
Add a donation for Lady War Eagles Basketball
$
