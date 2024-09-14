California Basketball membership Monthly Dues

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is one of the largest, non-profit, volunteer, multi-sport event organizations in the world, dedicated to the promotion and development of amateur sports and physical fitness programs. AAU Membership is required to participate in all AAU licensed events.
Team Fees (Do the 1st of every month)
$170
Team Dues, does not cover clinic or tournaments.
Monthly Skills Clinic
$30
Skills Clinics
Uniform Package
$190
Reversable Jersey & Shorts, Practice shirt, Warm-up Jackey, & Backpack.
Parent Custom Jersey
$45
For parents who want to order their own custom Jersey to match their player.
