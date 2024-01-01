60th Anniversary Fundraising Store

Crofton is turning 60 in 2024 and we're planning a series of events to celebrate throughout the year. To help raise funds for these community events, we're selling some special items, including a 60th Anniversary Holiday Ornament, packages of Greeting Cards featuring the winning art from the 60th Anniversary Student Art Contest, and From Sotweed to Suburbia, a book about the history of Crofton. A percentage of each sale goes towards 60th Anniversary events, which will include a Kidz Festival, a Summer Fest concert, an Octoberfest and more. Cheers to 60 Years!