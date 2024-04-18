Andy Squyres in Concert - April 18, 2024

We invite you to join us at Apostles Anglican Church (200 Colony Blvd) for an evening of music with Andy Squyres on Thursday, April 18th at 6:30 pm. (NOTE: Childcare is not available for this event).

Perhaps you’ve never heard of Andy. Here is a tease. He harmonizes the human and the divine through rich lyricism full of humor, truth, and beauty. His Instagram captions are as deep and rich as the essays in his Poet Priest magazines. He is talented and kind and we are almost certain your life will be changed when he sings about fish. You will not regret seizing the opportunity to be transformed by this itinerant artist.

This is a FREE event but tickets are REQUIRED and seating is LIMITED. You can reserve up to 5 tickets for the event (please be mindful of other people who will want to attend and only reserve the amount of tickets for people you know will attend).





If you have any trouble reserving tickets or have any questions about the concert, please email Trevor Durbin ([email protected]).

Instead of charging for tickets we are accepting donations to the church.





You can donate online or donate cash at the event.





A donation is NOT required to reserve a ticket but we appreciate your generosity in supporting the ministry of Apostles! To learn more about Apostles Anglican Church, visit us at apostleslex.com.