Air Pods Pro by Tail Wagger's Pet Rescue

The Purpose:

Since its inception in June 2018, Tail Wagger's Pet Rescue has embarked on a heartfelt mission to provide sanctuary and love to animals in need. With a focus on shelter pets facing dire circumstances, particularly in "high kill" shelters across Texas, Louisiana, and our own state of Michigan, our organization has been a beacon of hope for countless furry friends. At the core of our work lies a profound commitment to rescuing animals one by one until every last one finds a warm and caring home. The love and gratitude these rescued pets exude serve as a powerful testament to the impact of our efforts. There's a unique bond formed between rehomed pets and their new families, one that speaks volumes about the transformative power of compassion and kindness.

Each act of support for Tail Wagger's Pet Rescue is not just a donation; it's an investment in changing lives. With your continued generosity, we can sustain vital initiatives such as spaying, neutering, vaccinations, and providing essential care for dogs and puppies in urgent need. Our journey thus far has seen over 1,600 animals find their way to loving homes, thanks to the unwavering support of our followers and friends. Your kindness fuels our ability to keep this vital work going, ensuring that every rescued pet receives the care and love they deserve as they embark on their journey to finding forever homes. We are deeply grateful for your support and commitment to our cause, for without each and every one of you, our mission would not be possible.









The RAFFLE!!!



Immerse yourself in premium sound while supporting a worthy cause with our exclusive raffle for a set of AirPods Pro! Elevate your listening experience with immersive Active Noise Cancellation and superior audio quality, all while knowing your contribution is making tails wag at Tail Waggers Pet Rescue. Each ticket purchased not only enters you for a chance to win these cutting-edge wireless earbuds but also directly supports the vital work of rescuing and caring for animals in need. Don't miss your chance to win big and make a difference in the lives of our furry friends. Get your tickets now and let the music play while we help pets find their forever homes!