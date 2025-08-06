4CFF 2025 Annual Picnic

Hosted by
About this event
You are responsible for bringing an appetizer for 6-8 people.
You are responsible for bringing a salad for 6-8 people.
You are responsible for bringing a vegetable side dish for 6-8 people.
You are responsible for bringing a desert for 6-8 people.
Please arrive at noon to help setup the facility for our meeting.This should take 15-30 minutes.
You will help cleanup the facility when our meeting is over. This should take 15-30 minutes.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!