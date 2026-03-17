Fourth Corner Fly Fishers

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Fourth Corner Fly Fishers

About this event

4CFF - Mar 26 Meeting - Phil Rowley, Fishing Attractor Patterns

Holiday Inn & Suites

4260 Mitchell Way, Bellingham, WA 98226, USA

In-Person Meeting with Dinner
$39.15

Meeting and dinner, standard meal option

In-Person Meeting with Dinner (Vegetarian)
$39.15

Meeting and dinner with individually prepared vegetarian meal option

In-Person Meeting with Dinner (Vegan)
$39.15

Meeting and dinner with individually prepared vegan meal option

In-Person Meeting without Meal
Free

Meeting only without meal. Donation to 4CFF appreciated.

Online Meeting (Presentation Only)
Free

Attend the presentation online using Zoom. A link to the meeting will be sent a few hours prior to the meeting. Donation to 4CFF appreciated.

Add a donation for Fourth Corner Fly Fishers

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