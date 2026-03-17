4CFF - Mar 26 Meeting - Phil Rowley, Fishing Attractor Patterns

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About this event
4260 Mitchell Way, Bellingham, WA 98226, USA
Meeting and dinner, standard meal option
Meeting and dinner with individually prepared vegetarian meal option
Meeting and dinner with individually prepared vegan meal option
Meeting only without meal. Donation to 4CFF appreciated.
Attend the presentation online using Zoom. A link to the meeting will be sent a few hours prior to the meeting. Donation to 4CFF appreciated.
$
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