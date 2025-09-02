Fourth Corner Fly Fishers

Hosted by

Fourth Corner Fly Fishers

About this event

4CFF - Sep 25, 2025 In-Person Meeting

4260 Mitchell Way

Bellingham, WA 98226, USA

Dinner + Meeting
$39.15

Price includes dinner + tax + gratuity.

Dinner (Vegetarian) + Meeting
$39.15

This is an optional vegetarian meal.

Price includes dinner + tax + gratuity.

Dinner (Vegan) + Meeting
$39.15

This is an optional vegan meal.

Price includes dinner + tax + gratuity.

Meeting Only (No Dinner)
Free

Meeting only without dinner. Note: You cannot change your ticket to include dinner at the time of the meeting, as we need to give the facility several days' notice for meal preparation. Please attend the entire meeting - you do not need to arrive after the meal is served.

Add a donation for Fourth Corner Fly Fishers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!