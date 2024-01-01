Logo
East New York Farms
ENYF! Clean Soil Distribution

620 Schenck Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA

This event is for backyard and household gardeners in East New YorkCommunity gardeners please click here and/or email [email protected] for compost deliveries.


Additional Details:

Up to 10 bags per customer. Bagging assistance is available for those with limited mobility and elders. Those whom are capable will bag-your-own with bags provided. 


Please return your bags from previous distributions for bonus material.


Due to state regulations, this is an RSVP only event. Slots are limited! 


Date: Saturday, April 6th

Time: 12 - 2pm


Location:

ENY Youth Farm - back gate

808 Livonia Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207

(Livonia Ave btwn. Hendrix and Schenck)


If you have questions, or trouble registering, email [email protected], or call 718-649-7979

