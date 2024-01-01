ENYF! Clean Soil Distribution

This event is for backyard and household gardeners in East New York . Community gardeners please click here and/or email [email protected] for compost deliveries.





Additional Details :

Up to 10 bags per customer. Bagging assistance is available for those with limited mobility and elders. Those whom are capable will bag-your-own with bags provided.





Please return your bags from previous distributions for bonus material.





Due to state regulations, this is an RSVP only event. Slots are limited!





Date : Saturday, April 6th

Time: 12 - 2pm





Location :

ENY Youth Farm - back gate

808 Livonia Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207

(Livonia Ave btwn. Hendrix and Schenck)





If you have questions, or trouble registering, email [email protected], or call 718-649-7979