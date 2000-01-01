Wine raffle to benefit BNS band





Greetings BNS Band families,





With the holidays just around the corner, we wanted announce a special wine raffle for a six-pack of wine to accompany your holiday feast. The winners will each receive: one bottle of sparkling wine; two bottles of white wine (including a Riesling - perfect accompaniment to the meal); two bottles of red wine; and a bottle of port to pair with dessert.





Last year’s raffle was a huge hit. Don’t miss out! Please invite friends and family to buy their own tickets too.





There will be two winners if we raise under $500 and three if we raise more than that. $5 per ticket / 5 for $20.





Donations to Zeffy are totally optional, BNS Band will get your full donation for ticket purchases no matter whether or not you give extra money to Zeffy.



