Brooklyn New School Band
Wine raffle to benefit BNS band


Greetings BNS Band families,


With the holidays just around the corner, we wanted announce a special wine raffle for a six-pack of wine to accompany your holiday feast. The winners will each receive: one bottle of sparkling wine; two bottles of white wine (including a Riesling - perfect accompaniment to the meal); two bottles of red wine; and a bottle of port to pair with dessert. 


Last year’s raffle was a huge hit. Don’t miss out!  Please invite friends and family to buy their own tickets too. 


There will be two winners if we raise under $500 and three if we raise more than that.  $5 per ticket / 5 for $20.


Donations to Zeffy are totally optional, BNS Band will get your full donation for ticket purchases no matter whether or not you give extra money to Zeffy. 


