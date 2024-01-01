Veterans Valhalla of North America Memberships 2024

Veterans Valhalla of North America aims to build workshops and work spaces to provide Veteran Service Members with skills and knowledge of craftsmanship within tradework.





With your generosity, support, and financial help; we provide locations for veterans to reconnect with other veterans in a space of productivity and core learning that contributes to building skills that go to rebuilding communities, personnel, and families in their local areas.





VVNA Veterans that take part in our curriculum, can take their skills and craftsmanship to providing for others, services that we veterans hold deep admiration and passion of helping our fellow community members and their families.





We respectfully ask for your donations with achievable goals in mind, a means to provide onto others, to provide onto others.





Veterans Valhalla of North America

Brandon L Olson

Founder/ 11 year US Navy Veteran Service Member



