True Blue Smokin' Hot Firehouse Big Band Jazz Marathon

Once again for 2024…It’s The Big Band Marathon & Jazz Organ Trio Party!!! Saturday October 19th from 12N-6P Tickets $35.00 / Online or At the Door at Rehoboth Volunteer Firehouse….located at 219 Rehoboth Avenue in Downtown Rehoboth Beach!

Swingin’ into its 8th BLOCKBUSTER YEAR & still Smokin’ RED HOT!!!! This Firehouse Jazz Event keeps turning’ & burnin’… with Delaware’s ALL STAR Jazz Organist…Bill “Mr. B3” Dilks & his Trio…keepin’ the Jazz embers Red Hot between the Big Band Sets!

It’s Year #8 with our FANTASTIC Crew at the Rehoboth Beach All Volunteer Fire Company…& as always…ALL PROCEEDS from our Ticket Sales for Saturday October 19th donated back to the incredible work of our RBVF Company!!!

…with 4 Big Bands swingin’ it hard All Afternoon!!!

Cape Henlopen High School Jazz Band • Lewes DE

Delmarva Big Band • Delmarva Peninsula

Columbia Jazz Orchestra • Columbia MD

St. Marks Spartan Alumni Jazz Big Band • Wilmington DE



Featuring Beverage Bar donated by Atlantic Liquors • 19108 Coastal Hwy 1 Rehoboth Beach DE