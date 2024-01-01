Mother’s Day Flower and Ballon Raffle

Mother’s Day Flower and Balloon Raffle will have 2 winners!!

The first winner will receive a balloon cluster and the Village Flower shop gift card.

The second winner will receive a balloon cluster and a hanging flower basket.









Satin Chair located in Naperville, IL has donated two Mother’s Day balloon clusters valued at $50 each.

Village Flower Shop In Plainfield, IL has donated a gift card For a Free Wrapped Flower bouquet valued at $20.

Jewel-Osco has donated a hanging flower basket.





Pick up or delivery of these prizes will be determined based on the winners location, and will be on Saturday May 11th.

The winning tickets will be drawn on Friday May 10th at 5 pm.





All funds Raised will go to Wish Upon A Rescue a 501(c)3 non-profit Illinois based animal rescue.