2024 Fall GLSA Registration

Station Dinners will be buffet style with a cash bar and are for the Chief Rabban, Assistant Rabban, High Priest & Prophet, Oriental Guide and their ladies from all the Shrine Centers. The dinners will take place at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, Harrison Rooms, 120 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

Station Dinners will be buffet style with a cash bar and are for the Chief Rabban, Assistant Rabban, High Priest & Prophet, Oriental Guide and their ladies from all the Shrine Centers. The dinners will take place at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, Harrison Rooms, 120 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

More details...