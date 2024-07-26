2024 Fall GLSA Registration

Each Noble attending the GLSA Fall Session must pay the $20 registration fee. Ladies or children do not have to pay this fee.
Ladies Luncheon - Fri, Sept 20, 2024
$40
Ladies Luncheon is open to all ladies attending GLSA but seating is limited to 80. The luncheon will take place at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.
Station Dinner - Thurs, Sept 19, 2024
$65
Station Dinners will be buffet style with a cash bar and are for the Chief Rabban, Assistant Rabban, High Priest & Prophet, Oriental Guide and their ladies from all the Shrine Centers. The dinners will take place at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, Harrison Rooms, 120 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.
Golf Outing - Fri, Sept 20, 2024
$85
Autumn Ridge Country Club, 11420 Auburn Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46845; 8:00 AM first tee time; price includes cart and lunch
President's Banquet - Fri, Sept 20, 2024
$65
President Banquet open to everyone attending GLSA. The theme is Pro Jerseys, so wear the jersey of your favorite professional sports team. The banquet will take place at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, Harrison Rooms, 120 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. The meal will be buffet style with a cash bar.
Parade Afterglow - Sat, Sept 21, 2024
$20
Everyone at GLSA is welcome to attend the Parade Afterglow. The Afterglow will take place at the Mizpah Horse Grounds, 985 IN-9, Columbia City, IN 46725.
GLSA Hat
$15
