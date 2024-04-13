The Egyptian American Society (EAS) Eid Fun Day @Typhoon Texas Waterpark

📣 Come celebrate Eid with your EAS community on Saturday April 13, 2024.





We managed to make a special arrangement with the top water park in town, Typhoon Texas! We’ll have our own EAS area at the park. And we negotiated a VERY special discount of 30% if you get your ticket through the EAS 🎫 (and you get 40% discount if you have a current EAS membership!)





Make sure to secure your spot(s) quick. The deeply discounted price will only be available for a few days. The regular park admission price is between $50-55, below are the great prices you get through EAS:

EAS member early bird: $30

Non-member early bird through April 3 : $35

******This special price is only available through EAS for advance purchase through this link. The discounted price will not be available if you wait to buy your tickets upon arrival at Typhoon Texas******



****** No cancellation / no refund after April 10 ******





EAS member discount: A communication will be sent to EAS members with a discount code to use. Or let us know when you become a member using the info below and we'll provide the discount code.

Sales are open through April 11 (Extended to April 12). After that, you'll need to buy your own ticket at the regular $50-55 price directly from Typhoon Texas. You can still come join us at the EAS Pavilion if that's the case.





Your ticket through EAS includes all day admission to the waterpark (deeply discounted from the $50-55 regular price) and a good with your EAS community at our very own reserved large pavilion inside the park. The pavilion has picnic tables so it will be a nice place to hang out.

Food: No outside food or drinks allowed. There are several food options for purchase inside the park. Buy your own food from one of the options inside the park and come hang out at the EAS pavilion. You can only bring a reusable water bottle from outside the park.

Tickets: Everyone entering needs to buy a ticket even if that person doesn't plan on using the slides and other water activities. Children 2 and younger are free.

Day of logistics: Feel free to arrive at any point during the 11am-5pm window (the earlier the better). Your tickets will be with the Typhoon Texas staff at the ticket window under your name. Ask them about the EAS pavilion location and come join us.

EAS contact for questions or day of help: Mona Elshehawy Phone: 832-526-9783 Email: [email protected]



Note: that if your kid or teenager is already signed up for the Typhoon Texas triathlon earlier that morning, they will NOT require a ticket as their race registration includes admission to the water park!