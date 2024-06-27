4th Annual Impact Charity Golf Outing

6pm to 10pm. Network with 1,500+ business owners & professionals. Includes top shelf open bar, 50+ food & drink vendors including fresh mozz, hand rolled cigars, brick oven pizza truck, steakhouses, pastries, and SO much more, ALL included in your ticket !
Golf 4some
$1,500
I quantity = 4 golf tickets. Each Golfer will receive a swag bag with ~$150 of merchandise, lunch, dinner, open bar, & admission to the cocktail networking reception with 50 food & drink vendors. Golfers will enjoy goodies from a vendor on EVERY hole from food, drink, massage, cigar vendors, & more! 50+ vendors on 36 holes. Registration & lunch starts at 10am, golf begins at 12pm.
Schedule for Event:
10am - Lunch & Golfer Check-in
12pm - Golf Shotgun Start
6pm - Cocktail Networking Reception
9pm - Raffle winners announced
Individual Golfer Ticket
$400
Each 1 quantity = 1 golf ticket. Every Golfer will receive a swag bag with ~$150 of merchandise, lunch, dinner, open bar, & admission to the cocktail networking reception with 50 food & drink vendors. Golfers will enjoy goodies from a vendor on EVERY hole from food, drink, massage, cigar vendors, & more! 50+ vendors on 36 holes. Registration & lunch starts at 10am, golf begins at 12pm.
Schedule for Event:
10am - Lunch & Golfer Check-in
12pm - Golf Shotgun Start
6pm - Cocktail Networking Reception
9pm - Raffle winners announced
Add a donation for Impact Golf Outing
$
