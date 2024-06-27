4th Annual Impact Charity Golf Outing

Each 1 quantity = 1 golf ticket. Every Golfer will receive a swag bag with ~$150 of merchandise, lunch, dinner, open bar, & admission to the cocktail networking reception with 50 food & drink vendors. Golfers will enjoy goodies from a vendor on EVERY hole from food, drink, massage, cigar vendors, & more! 50+ vendors on 36 holes. Registration & lunch starts at 10am, golf begins at 12pm. Schedule for Event: 10am - Lunch & Golfer Check-in 12pm - Golf Shotgun Start 6pm - Cocktail Networking Reception 9pm - Raffle winners announced

Each 1 quantity = 1 golf ticket. Every Golfer will receive a swag bag with ~$150 of merchandise, lunch, dinner, open bar, & admission to the cocktail networking reception with 50 food & drink vendors. Golfers will enjoy goodies from a vendor on EVERY hole from food, drink, massage, cigar vendors, & more! 50+ vendors on 36 holes. Registration & lunch starts at 10am, golf begins at 12pm. Schedule for Event: 10am - Lunch & Golfer Check-in 12pm - Golf Shotgun Start 6pm - Cocktail Networking Reception 9pm - Raffle winners announced

More details...