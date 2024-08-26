Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 0007 chartered by South Valley Rotary Club

Cub Scout Pack 7 Payment Form

Pack T-shirt item
Pack T-shirt
$10

Select size(s) on the next page

Lion or Tiger Cub Scout Handbook item
Lion or Tiger Cub Scout Handbook
$13

Specify Lion and/or Tiger on the next page

Cub Scout Handbook item
Cub Scout Handbook
$24

Specify den(s) on the next page

Rental of Used Blue shirt with patches item
Rental of Used Blue shirt with patches
$30

Specify size(s) on the next page
(NOTE: This is a rental charge. These may be traded in for a larger size blue shirt as the child grows, and are expected to be returned to the Pack if discontinuing Scouts, or when you purchase the tan shirt for Arrow of Light)

Used Cub Scout Neckerchief item
Used Cub Scout Neckerchief
$8

Specify den(s) on the next page
(NOTE: This is a rental chg.. These will be traded in each April for the next den neckerchief, and are expected to be returned to the Pack if discontinuing Scouts, or when the Cub advances to Arrow of Light)

Backpack item
Backpack
$15

IF we have one in stock. Recommend that you purchase this backpack directly from Wal-mart, but

Used Hat item
Used Hat
$15

specify den(s) on the next page
(NOTE: This is a rental charge. These will be traded in each April for the next den cap and are expected to be returned to the Pack if discontinuing Scouts, or when the Cub advances to Arrow of Light)

NEW Lion T-shirt and hat item
NEW Lion T-shirt and hat
$38

Recommend you purchase these directly at the Scout Shop. If unable, specify size(s) on the next page
(The Pack appreciates any donations of used Lion uniforms when your Lion discontinues or advances into a Blue Shirt)

Cub Scout Annual Dues- full year
$100
Weblos Annual Dues
$50

Pay here if your scout is moving up to the troop in March.

