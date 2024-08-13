STEPUP First Annual Fundraising Event

Supports Film Production expense for Youth Mentoring Film Projects to encourage positive character building.
Includes premier placement of 1 table for 6 guest, VIP bar tickets 2 per person, optional speaking role in the program, digital program listing, full page ad 1 minute of display time, logo/name featured in promotional materials, STEPUP swag bag for each guest, special mention from the podium with your name digital display on the screen, Premium Champagne for the table, Recognition with a plaque award.
SELFLESS THINKER SPONSOR
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Supports expenses for Youth Empowerment Workshops and Training to nurture accountability, prevent cyber and in person bullying & gun violence.
Includes premier placement of 1 table for 6 guest, VIP Bar tickets 2 per person, optional speaking role in the program, digital program listing, 45 seconds of display time, full page ad, sponsor logo/name featured in promotional materials, STEPUP swag bag for each guest, Premium Champagne for the table, Recognition with a plaque award.
INFINITE POTENTIAL SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Supports expense for Celebrating Youth Talent, Art, Poetry, Inspiring Artists, Writers, Musician, Dancers, Programmers,
Includes premier seating for 4 guest, VIP Bar tickets 2 per person, special mention from the podium with your name displayed on the full page ad, digital program listing, logo/name featured in promotional materials,STEPUP swag bag each guest, Recognition with a plaque award.
ILLUSTRIOUS UPLIFTER SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Supports STEPUP expense to Present Document Youth Assemblies, Seminars Discussion Panels.
Includes prominent seating for 2 guest, VIP Bar tickets 2 per person, mention from the podium, half-page ad, 30 seconds of display time, STEPUP gift bag each guest, recognition with a Certificate of Support.
CRUSADER TICKET
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Supports the cost of a student travel, participating film production.
Includes premium seating for 2 guest, two VIP Bar tickets 2 per person, STEPUP gift each guest, half-page ad, recognition with a Certificate of Support.
PRODUCER TICKET
$1,000
Supports cost of a student participating in a writers workshop.
Includes preferred seating for 1 guest, two VIP Bar ticket , STEPUP digital listing, STEPUP gift bag,
SUPPORTER TICKET
$100
Includes 1 Ticket to the STEPUP 1st Annual Fundraiser Event
one VIP Bar ticket , STEPUP T-shirt and wristband.
