2024 AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY MONTH
"AN EVENING WITH AFRICAN AMERICAN AUTHORS"
At this event, you will have the opportunity to hear firsthand from these authors about their processes, writing styles, and perhaps some of their secrets. There will be an opportunity to ask questions about their books, so please read ahead and come ready to spend quality time with these wonderful minds and creative souls.
Author/Writer/Producer Black Horror and Afro-Futurism,Tananarive Due, “The Wishing Pool”; NY Times bestselling author Science-Fiction, Mystery Author Steven Barnes, “The Eightfold Path”; Dr. Marcus Anthony Hunter, Professor of Sociology and African American Studies, UCLA, “Radical Reparations Healing the Soul of a Nation” (2/24) and Author-Attorney and award-winning mystery writer Pamela Samuels Young, “Abuse of Discretion.”
WHEN: Tuesday, February 22, 2024, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Public Works Auditorium
200 N. Spring Street, Los Angeles
COST: Free