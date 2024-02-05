Logo
Friends of the Jerry M. Passmore Center, Inc.
Spring Market Vendor Application

103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough, NC 27278

VENDOR SPACES FOR THIS EVENT ARE FULL.  WE CAN ACCEPT NO FURTHER VENDORS (5/2/2024)


Please join us for our annual Spring Market.  Our community interest and turnout for this event has been great and we will be enjoying the sunshine and warmer weather.


WHEN:  Saturday, May 4, 2024 (Rain or Shine)

TIME:  Event starts at 9:00 am and ends at 1:00 pm.  Vendor set-up will start at 8:00 am

WHERE:  Passmore Center/Sportsplex parking lot


SPACES:  One vendor space will be the size of one parking space and will cost $15.00 per space requested.  


Tables and tents may be provided by the applicant, though NO tables or tents will be provided by the county.  All items must be removed by 1:30 on May 4, 2024.


If you cannot attend, please consider making a donation to the Senior Center for the Friends to sell at the event.  All proceeds will go to programs and services at the Passmore Senior Center.  

