Spring Market Vendor Application

VENDOR SPACES FOR THIS EVENT ARE FULL. WE CAN ACCEPT NO FURTHER VENDORS (5/2/2024)





Please join us for our annual Spring Market. Our community interest and turnout for this event has been great and we will be enjoying the sunshine and warmer weather.





WHEN: Saturday, May 4, 2024 (Rain or Shine)

TIME: Event starts at 9:00 am and ends at 1:00 pm. Vendor set-up will start at 8:00 am

WHERE: Passmore Center/Sportsplex parking lot





SPACES: One vendor space will be the size of one parking space and will cost $15.00 per space requested.





Tables and tents may be provided by the applicant, though NO tables or tents will be provided by the county. All items must be removed by 1:30 on May 4, 2024.





If you cannot attend, please consider making a donation to the Senior Center for the Friends to sell at the event. All proceeds will go to programs and services at the Passmore Senior Center.