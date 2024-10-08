National Association of Women in Construction Cleveland Chapter 156
About the memberships
Sponsorships
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Valid until March 2, 2027
As a Platinum Sponsor, your company will be the Sponsor of WIC Week, with special recognition at all WIC Week events. You’ll also have the opportunity for a company presentation during WIC Week. Your logo will receive special recognition on our website, and you’ll enjoy 2 complimentary memberships (including National and Chapter 156 Membership), along with admission and fees for all membership meetings for 2 members. Additionally, you’ll receive 4 tickets to the Holiday Social, a foursome to the Annual Golf Outing, and sponsorship advertising for the Golf Outing. You also have the option to add additional members at a discounted rate of $625 each, which includes membership and event access.
Gold Sponsor
$4,000
Valid until March 2, 2027
As a Gold Sponsor, your company will receive recognition on our website, along with 2 complimentary memberships (National and Chapter 156 Membership). These members will have admission and fees for all membership meetings. Additionally, this level includes 2 tickets to the Holiday Social, a foursome to the Annual Golf Outing, and a hole sponsorship at the Golf Outing. You can add additional members for $625 each, which includes full membership and event access.
Silver Sponsor
$3,000
Valid until March 2, 2027
The Silver Sponsorship includes recognition on our website and 1 complimentary membership (National and Chapter 156 Membership), with admission and fees for all membership meetings for that member. You’ll also receive 1 ticket to the Holiday Social and a foursome to the Annual Golf Outing. Additional members can be added at the rate of $625 each, including membership and event participation.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
Valid until March 2, 2027
As a Bronze Sponsor, your company’s logo will be recognized on our website, and you’ll receive 1 complimentary membership (National and Chapter 156 Membership) with admission and fees for all membership meetings. This level also includes 1 ticket to the Holiday Social, and additional members can be added for $625 each, with membership and event benefits.
