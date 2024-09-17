1st Annual Friend Festival: Surf, Skate, BMX - Silent Auction

One-night stay in the Retro-Safari tent at Ashland Glamping. No expiration date. Subject to availability. Gift Certificate will be emailed. www.ashlandglamping.com to learn more about Ashland Glamping.
Package Value: $335
Sunset or Full Moon Kayak Paddle + Dinner Package for 2
$70
Starting bid
Sunset or Full Moon Kayak or Paddleboard Package for 2. Includes dinner at YiasYias (near the lake) and a merch bag from Lincoln Paddle Company. Visit https://www.lincolnpaddlecompany.com to learn more. Gift certificate will be emailed.
Package Value: $85
Private 60-Minute Horseback Riding Lesson with Grace Hartweg
$45
Starting bid
One private 60-minute horseback riding lesson with Grace Hartweg, founder of Grace's Horse Lessons and Day Camp. You will spend time getting to know the foundations of riding and have the opportunity to develop your skills on this 1:1 session. Already call yourself a horsewoman/horseman, you can use this session to elevate your riding skills and cater to barrel racing or more advanced skills sets in this 1:1. Gift certificate emailed. Hartweg Ranch is a private riding academy and boarding facility in Waverly, NE.
Package Value: $65
Pro-Performance HydroBoost IV Package
$150
Starting bid
Donated by Refresh Ashland MedSpa, this HydroBoost IV Package Includes:
Electrolyte Mix: To help with hydration and stamina
B-Vitamins Complex: For energy support
Antioxidants: Vitamin C to combat oxidative stress from prolonged sun exposure
Pain Relief and Anti-Inflammatory: Add-ons like Toradol or dexamethasone for pain relief and an anti-inflammatory effect.
NAD shot: To support energy, mental clarity, and muscle recovery.
Package Value: $200
Surf + Stay Getaway
$300
Starting bid
Surf Nebraska with this overnight river surf experience in Norfolk donated by North Fork Outfitting! Enjoy a 4-hour river surf adventure for two, including two hours of expert instruction and all necessary board rentals ($100 value). After an exciting day on the water, relax at Riverpoint Inn with a one-night stay ($240 value). End the perfect day with a delicious meal using a $50 gift card at District Table and Tap. Whether you're an experienced surfer or a beginner, this getaway promises an unforgettable experience of adventure in Nebraska! Gift certificate will be emailed.
Package Value: $390.
9-Hole Golf & Cart for Four
$95
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing day on the green with three friends in this 9-hole round of golf for four people, complete with a golf cart for easy cruising between holes. Generously donated by Country Drive Golf Course. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just out for fun, this package promises a memorable time on the course with great company. Perfect for a friendly competition or a laid-back day enjoying the outdoors! Package Value $128
Artisan Handmade Earrings
$15
Starting bid
Add a bold, artistic touch to your style with these one-of-a-kind handmade earrings from Eclectic Den Omaha. Designed with a funky and soulful flair, these statement earrings are crafted with care, making them the perfect accessory to express your unique personality. Whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual, these earrings will be the standout piece in your collection. Package Value: $16
