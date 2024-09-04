AZ NICA Coach Camp

Coach Camp Cost: $40 per registered NICA coach
What does that include:
Friday evening gathering and campfire conversations
Full day of training on Saturday, group ride and campfire conversations
Three meals on Saturday (breakfast, lunch and dinner)
Sunday morning optional group ride
Weekend Camping at Deadhorse Ranch
$45
Friday and Saturday evening in the group camping site (Raven's Loop) which has paved camp sites, modern bathrooms/shower facilities and a large ramada where we can gather. (No hookups in the sites but generators are allowed)
Spots are for both Friday and Saturday evening $45
Includes your RV and tow vehicle
Check in Friday 3 p.m.
Check out Sunday 12 p.m.
Limited spaces available, sign up ASAP to ensure you have a spot.
