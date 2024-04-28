Chicago Dogs Nurses Night Celebration with NAHN Illinois

The Chicago Dogs Baseball Team is hosting a Nurses Week celebration on May 11th at Impact Field and NAHN Illinois has been invited to participate. Members of the NAHN are welcome to bring their family and friends along to enjoy the festivities. NAHN Illinois guests will receive a Chicago Dogs hat and can take part in the celebrations throughout the night.





To participate in the pregame parade, it's best that you arrive by 5 PM. Tickets for the event are priced at $16, and you are required to reserve your spot by April 28th, 2024.