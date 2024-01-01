Founding Memberships

Gordon Jones' Missions and Ministries, a 501c3 charitable organization, is sponsoring the founding of the Augusta Pickleball Club to harness the popularity of the fastest growing sport in the world - Pickleball - and enhance the multi-generational engagement the activity provides within our community. Our mission is to broaden access and opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to benefit from the social, physical, and mental health advantages that come with playing this dynamic sport.