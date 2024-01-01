UPAG Gift Basket Raffle

Treat Yo' Self, or restock the gift closet. This package has a little bit of everything to surprise your bougie friend, your foodie friend, or your friend who's all about beauty. Items include:





- $100 gift card to "Bougie on a Budget" online boutique

- Decorative pillow from World Market

- Sugar cookie mix with decorative bowl and accessories

- Papermate Flair 12 pack in fun spring colors

- Trend Beauty "Glam Babe" eyeshadow palette

- Laneige lip mask sampler

- Estee Lauder Resilience Lift Face and Neck Cream

- Estee Lauder NIghtWear Plus Night Detox Cream

- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

- Stanley wine tumbler with lid

- Bath and Body Works "Champagne Toast" lotion

- Bath and Body Works "Champagne Toast" foaming hand soap

- Car air fresheners from Natural Life (3 packages)

- Friday Collective 3-wick candle

- Charter Club Cozy Plush Blanket Wrap

- Starbucks gift card ($10 value)

- Fischer & Weiser Charcuterie and Cheese gift set

- McKinnon's Dry Cocktails Sangria cocktail kit in a jar

- Glass tumbler with bamboo lid and straw

- VRURC portable power bank (10000 mAh)

- Robert Rothschild mini charcuterie starter set





Total retail value: $680