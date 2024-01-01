UPAG Gift Basket Raffle

Treat Yo' Self, or restock the gift closet. This package has a little bit of everything to surprise your bougie friend, your foodie friend, or your friend who's all about beauty. Items include:
- $100 gift card to "Bougie on a Budget" online boutique
- Decorative pillow from World Market
- Sugar cookie mix with decorative bowl and accessories
- Papermate Flair 12 pack in fun spring colors
- Trend Beauty "Glam Babe" eyeshadow palette
- Laneige lip mask sampler
- Estee Lauder Resilience Lift Face and Neck Cream
- Estee Lauder NIghtWear Plus Night Detox Cream
- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum
- Stanley wine tumbler with lid
- Bath and Body Works "Champagne Toast" lotion
- Bath and Body Works "Champagne Toast" foaming hand soap
- Car air fresheners from Natural Life (3 packages)
- Friday Collective 3-wick candle
- Charter Club Cozy Plush Blanket Wrap
- Starbucks gift card ($10 value)
- Fischer & Weiser Charcuterie and Cheese gift set
- McKinnon's Dry Cocktails Sangria cocktail kit in a jar
- Glass tumbler with bamboo lid and straw
- VRURC portable power bank (10000 mAh)
- Robert Rothschild mini charcuterie starter set
Total retail value: $680