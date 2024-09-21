2025 MAP New Member Membership Form

National Association of Parliamentarians (NAP) Member who is a primary member of a State Association other than Mississippi
Provisional Membership
$8
Renews yearly on: December 31
Member of the Mississippi Association of Parliamentarians who is preparing for membership in the National Association of Parliamentarians (NAP)
Student Membership
$5
Renews yearly on: December 31
Full-time Student
A full-time student shall be defined as an individual 25 years of age or less and who is currently:
1. enrolled full-time in a college program, high school, or
home school setting; or
2. serving as active duty military
Add a donation for Mississippi Association of Parliamentarians
$
