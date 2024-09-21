Mississippi Association of Parliamentarians

Offered by

Mississippi Association of Parliamentarians

About the memberships

2025 MAP New Member Membership Form

Affiliate Membership
$7

Renews yearly on: December 31

National Association of Parliamentarians (NAP) Member who is a primary member of a State Association other than Mississippi
Provisional Membership
$8

Renews yearly on: December 31

Member of the Mississippi Association of Parliamentarians who is preparing for membership in the National Association of Parliamentarians (NAP)
Student Membership
$5

Renews yearly on: December 31

Full-time Student A full-time student shall be defined as an individual 25 years of age or less and who is currently: 1. enrolled full-time in a college program, high school, or home school setting; or 2. serving as active duty military
Add a donation for Mississippi Association of Parliamentarians

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!