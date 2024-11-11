As our events gain popularity, we invite you to guarantee your comfort by securing a bed in advance if you're planning to join us for the weekend. This ticket is open to everyone, both members and non-members, and provides you with a cozy upstairs bed for the entire weekend. Please remember that this offer is intended for those staying with us and does not apply to campers or those staying elsewhere. If you’re sharing a bed, there’s no need to buy an extra "reserved bed" ticket. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions—we’re here to help!
Full Weekend General Admission Paid Member (No Bed)
$30
One ticket for a paid member to enjoy the whole weekend (Friday to Sunday)!
Enjoy potluck meals, engaging discussions, a comfortable bed for your stay, and a special main ritual.
A Special offer for Deeply Rooted Church members who have paid their membership dues!
Day Pass Admission Paid Member
$15
One ticket for a paid member to enjoy a portion of the weekend (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday)! Experience potluck dinners, stimulating conversations, a cozy place to rest, and a unique main ceremony (held only on Saturday.)
A Special offer for Deeply Rooted Church members who have paid their membership dues!
Full Weekend General Admission Non Member (No Bed)
$35
One ticket for a non-member to enjoy the whole weekend (Friday to Sunday)!
Enjoy potluck meals, engaging discussions, a comfortable bed for your stay, and a special main ritual.
Join Deeply Rooted Church to receive a discount on events!
Day Pass General Admission for Non Member
$20
One ticket for a non-member to enjoy a portion of the weekend (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday)! Experience potluck dinners, stimulating conversations, a cozy place to rest, and a unique main ceremony (held only on Saturday.)
Join Deeply Rooted Church to receive a discount on events!
Event Child Ticket (Under 18)
Free
A single ticket for a child, accompanied by their parent or guardian, to attend the weekend event. Children must be watched over all the time. If you require childcare, please make arrangements prior to the event.
Add a donation for Deeply Rooted Church
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!