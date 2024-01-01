Ferms' BENEFIT Lau Lau's

At Fermahin Ohana Ministry Trust, we strive to help take care of widows and orphans on the Leeward side of the island of Oahu. We believe that, clean and undefiled religion is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world (James 1:27).





While we've made great strides in our efforts, we still have a lot to accomplish.





We need your help to continue pursuing our mission. That's why we'd like you to consider donating to our current campaign. We've recently taken on a project working land that is currently unusable, and work it into a food farm feeding many families in the process. Your donation would go toward farming equipment, supplies and machinery for the transformation.



