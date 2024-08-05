Add a donation for The Crown and Shield Foundation
$
Sales closed
TCSF Taylor Swift Eras Tour Raffle ⭐️ 2 Floor Seats & 2 Nights in the Barnett Hotel
One chance of winning
$200
One (1) winner will be selected winning:
- ⭐️ two (2) floor tickets to the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, October 25, 2024, section L, row 13.
- ⭐️ two (2) nights at the Barnett Hotel in 600 Carondelet St, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, 70130 (10/24/2024 and 10/25/2024) - formerly known as the Ace Hotel.
⭐️ ONLY 250 TICKETS BEING SOLD GET YOURS BEFORE WE SELL OUT!!!!!
One (1) winner will be selected winning:
- ⭐️ two (2) floor tickets to the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, October 25, 2024, section L, row 13.
- ⭐️ two (2) nights at the Barnett Hotel in 600 Carondelet St, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, 70130 (10/24/2024 and 10/25/2024) - formerly known as the Ace Hotel.
⭐️ ONLY 250 TICKETS BEING SOLD GET YOURS BEFORE WE SELL OUT!!!!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!