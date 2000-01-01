2nd Annual Reaching for the Endzone Silent Auction

You're Invited!

To Our Second Annual Reaching for the End-Zone Silent Auction

Join Us For Valley Wolfpack Football & Cheer Association's Second Annual Reaching For The End-Zone Silent Auction! Live And Silent Auctions Will Make This An Event To Remember! Featuring Cocktail Hour, Appetizers, A Delectable Dinner, Signature Drinks, And Amazing Desserts (That May Require A Little Bit Of Luck).





You Can Enter Multiple Raffles, Spin The Wheel To Win Merchandise, Play The Heads Or Tails Game, Throw The Wine Ring Toss, Participate In A Gift Card Drawing, And So Much More! Don't Forget To Play The "Egg Game" To Win The Golden Egg Prize!





Please Join Us To Raise A Toast To The Success Of Our Valley Wolfpack And To Raise Money For This Amazing Non-Profit, This Is One You Do Not Want To Miss.





Tickets Include: A 4-Course Meal, 2 Drink Tickets, Complimentary Professional Photos With Our Football Backdrop (And All Your Friends), A Raffle Ticket For A Activity Of Your Choice And A Paddle For The Auction. Also Look For Coupons From Our Table Sponsors.*





*Sponsors Who Choose To Provide

**Dress Code Is Business Casual Or Black Tie





THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUING SUPPORT!