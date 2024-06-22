Silent Auction

$45 Value Musee's bath soak, candle, and soap set is perfect for calming and relaxation purposes. This set will help you stay calm and feel relaxed with the warm scent of an amber and vanilla candle. Wash away your stresses with the shea butter bar soap and de-stress.GIFT SET INCLUDES:Dreamweaver Bath Soak 24-oz.Amber & Vanilla Candle 8.8-oz.Calm Bar Soap 4.5-oz.

$45 Value Musee's bath soak, candle, and soap set is perfect for calming and relaxation purposes. This set will help you stay calm and feel relaxed with the warm scent of an amber and vanilla candle. Wash away your stresses with the shea butter bar soap and de-stress.GIFT SET INCLUDES:Dreamweaver Bath Soak 24-oz.Amber & Vanilla Candle 8.8-oz.Calm Bar Soap 4.5-oz.

More details...