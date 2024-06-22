Silent Auction

213 William Thomason Byway, Leitchfield, KY 42754, USA
Buff City Soap 2 Piece Set All Hail The Queen
$1
Starting bid
$15 Value
Smells Like Citrus & Crown
Notes Of Citrus Bergamot, Sweet Orange, & Iris
Vince Camuto Bella Gift Set
$1
Starting bid
$100 Value
Top notes of nectarine blossom, jasmine water and Italian bergamot mix with a base of white amber for a warm and seductive scent. This gift includes a full-size eau de parfum, a luxurious body cream and a travel-size spray
All is Calm Bath Body Gift Set
$1
Starting bid
$45 Value
Musee's bath soak, candle, and soap set is perfect for calming and relaxation purposes. This set will help you stay calm and feel relaxed with the warm scent of an amber and vanilla candle. Wash away your stresses with the shea butter bar soap and de-stress.GIFT SET INCLUDES:Dreamweaver Bath Soak 24-oz.Amber & Vanilla Candle 8.8-oz.Calm Bar Soap 4.5-oz.
Bath & Body Works 3 wick candle Peppermint Sugar Cookie
$1
Starting bid
$25 Value
Crushed peppermint, vanilla extract, creamy butter, soft sugar cookies, with natural essential oils.
