Help Save Horses with Alan Deacon!

This purchase includes one commissioned painting. If you would like more than one, add multiple of these to your cart.
Full payment is needed up front. Once this purchase is complete, I will reach out to you via email.
A commissioned painting gives you the original piece, a 5 x 7 print of that piece, as well as a custom magnet and bookmark (not of that commissioned piece)
If you are not satisfied with the piece before shipping, your order will be refunded and no piece will be sent.
We will communicate through email to determine what you want painted. After I receive the picture and subject you would like painted, it will take me around 2-4 weeks from completion to you receiving the piece.
FREE SHIPPING. 5x7 print of my original artwork. Printed on Epson Premium Presentation Paper Matte using an Epson ET-8550. Shipped in a bubble wrap envelop with cardboard inserts for protection. Image shown is a rendering of what the painting would look like in a frame. Painting does not come in a frame.
Pick one piece from the site to PRINT YOURSELF! The same high-resolution artwork as my physical prints, delivered instantly over email so you can print locally at your preferred size and finish!
This original watercolor captures more than two flowers—it captures the contrast and harmony of life’s seasons.
A moment of light and calm, sunshine and sky, blooming side by side.
Painted entirely without the use of my hands, “Twin Blossoms” was created using only my head and neck. I paint with a brush attached to a custom-made hat—because MS took my hands, but not my ability to feel or create.
Bluecap in the Wild invites viewers into a quiet forest floor scene, where a solitary mushroom rises among a tangle of earth-toned grasses and foliage. The blue cap of the mushroom takes center stage, rendered in dreamy washes of indigo and slate, evoking mystery and quiet enchantment. A smaller mushroom in the background offers a sense of depth and natural companionship.
Painted with loose, expressive strokes, this watercolor balances whimsy and earthiness—perfect for fans of nature, fungi, or woodland fantasy.
This original watercolor captures more than a flower—it captures a moment suspended in quiet reflection.
A single bloom, soft and strong, whispering echoes of beauty and resilience.
Painted entirely without the use of my hands, “Violet Echo” was created using only my head and neck. I paint with a brush attached to a custom-made hat—because MS took my hands, but not my ability to feel or create.
This original watercolor captures more than trees—it captures the quiet reverence of looking up.
A moment of stillness, of motion paused in amber light, beneath a canopy of grace.
Painted entirely without the use of my hands, “Canopy of Grace” was created using only my head and neck. I paint with a brush attached to a custom-made hat—because MS took my hands, but not my ability to feel or create.
This charming watercolor captures an intimate moment between two cardinals perched on a branch, their beaks gently touching in a tender exchange. The male cardinal’s vivid red plumage contrasts beautifully with the softer, warm tones of the female, set against a dreamy blue-green sky. Expressive brushwork and a fluid background evoke a sense of gentle motion, as if the scene is unfolding in the still quiet of early morning.
Perfect for nature lovers and collectors of heartfelt, original art, Cardinal Kiss celebrates companionship, affection, and the beauty of wildlife in its purest form.
This original 8x11 painting captures more than just a horse—it captures a feeling.
A flicker of memory. A soul in motion. A whisper from a past life.
Painted entirely without the use of my hands, “Horse’s Memory” was created during a time of deep reflection. The horse’s movement is loose and dreamlike, like a moment slipping through time. As someone who once rode, fed, and cared for horses every day, this is more than art—it’s remembrance. It’s presence.
Each stroke carries the weight of loss… and the light of what remains.
This horse doesn’t gallop—it returns.
Not in body, but in spirit.
Painted with professional watercolors on high-quality cold press paper.
Signed with my name “Al” using only my head and neck.
This original watercolor captures more than a horse, it captures the fleeting moments with them.
A moment of movement, of shadows past, a horse in memory.
Painted entirely without the use of my hands, “Shadow” was created using only my head and neck. I paint with a brush attached to a custom-made hat—because MS took my hands, but not my ability to feel or create.
This original 8x11 watercolor captures more than two birds—it captures a feeling.
A moment of warmth. A silent promise. A kind of love that doesn’t need to speak to be heard.
Painted entirely without the use of my hands, “Birds in Love” was created using only my head and neck. I paint with a brush attached to a custom-made hat—because MS took my hands, but not my ability to feel or create.
These cardinals don’t sing loudly.
They don’t fly away.
They simply stay—with each other.
Every stroke in this piece holds stillness. Safety. Softness.
Because not all love is grand.
Some love is gentle—and it stays.
lighthouse is a warm and expressive seascape capturing the timeless symbolism of a lighthouse by the shore. Bold reds and sandy ochres define the towering beacon, standing proudly against a sky filled with swirling clouds and graceful seabirds in flight. The cool blues of the ocean add contrast and depth, evoking the peaceful rhythm of coastal life.
With its loose, gestural brushwork and dreamlike palette, this piece evokes themes of guidance, solitude, and serenity—perfect for beach lovers, nautical collectors, or anyone drawn to the romance of the sea.
as seen on TikTok live! One of a kind original painting
As seen on TikTok Live!
Two inquisitive cardinals perch quietly in watercolor, a moment of wonder captured mid-brushstroke. Painted live using my signature “brush-on-hat” technique, this piece began as a simple morning study and grew into a reflection of curiosity, companionship, and gentle resilience.
Each stroke carries the spontaneity of live creation, the warmth of red against cool morning blues, the soft blur of trees behind them hinting at peace found in stillness.
