Help Save Horses with Alan Deacon!

This purchase includes one commissioned painting. If you would like more than one, add multiple of these to your cart.



Full payment is needed up front. Once this purchase is complete, I will reach out to you via email.



A commissioned painting gives you the original piece, a 5 x 7 print of that piece, as well as a custom magnet and bookmark (not of that commissioned piece)



If you are not satisfied with the piece before shipping, your order will be refunded and no piece will be sent.



We will communicate through email to determine what you want painted. After I receive the picture and subject you would like painted, it will take me around 2-4 weeks from completion to you receiving the piece.



Thank you