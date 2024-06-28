Light In The Valley Harvest Festival 2024 FREE ENTRY

We’re so grateful for what our sponsors just like you have helped us accomplish in meeting our goals in the past, these funds help rescue and house the vulnerable to take them off the streets and out of the hands of traffickers. It also helps provide education and awareness in the community, it provides with food, clothing and other basic needs for the survivors, we can also help support other organizations with the same goal. We’re immensely appreciative and so thankful to our past, present and future sponsors.

We’re so grateful for what our sponsors just like you have helped us accomplish in meeting our goals in the past, these funds help rescue and house the vulnerable to take them off the streets and out of the hands of traffickers. It also helps provide education and awareness in the community, it provides with food, clothing and other basic needs for the survivors, we can also help support other organizations with the same goal. We’re immensely appreciative and so thankful to our past, present and future sponsors.

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