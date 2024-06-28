Light In The Valley Harvest Festival 2024 FREE ENTRY

Sponsor Light In the Valley Harvest Festival Sponsor
$100
We’re so grateful for what our sponsors just like you have helped us accomplish in meeting our goals in the past, these funds help rescue and house the vulnerable to take them off the streets and out of the hands of traffickers. It also helps provide education and awareness in the community, it provides with food, clothing and other basic needs for the survivors, we can also help support other organizations with the same goal. We’re immensely appreciative and so thankful to our past, present and future sponsors.
We’re so grateful for what our sponsors just like you have helped us accomplish in meeting our goals in the past, these funds help rescue and house the vulnerable to take them off the streets and out of the hands of traffickers. It also helps provide education and awareness in the community, it provides with food, clothing and other basic needs for the survivors, we can also help support other organizations with the same goal. We’re immensely appreciative and so thankful to our past, present and future sponsors.
Closed Booth Space
$1
Thank you for your interest.
we’re so grateful for you, for supporting and standing with us to help end child sex trafficking/human trafficking in GVR Northeast Denver and through out Colorado. Please join us October 19th, 2024 for a Seminar in education and awareness on what is going on in GVR.
We have the right to cancel at anytime.
Thank you for your interest.
we’re so grateful for you, for supporting and standing with us to help end child sex trafficking/human trafficking in GVR Northeast Denver and through out Colorado. Please join us October 19th, 2024 for a Seminar in education and awareness on what is going on in GVR.
We have the right to cancel at anytime.
Add a donation for Little Light CPA Ministries jab
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!