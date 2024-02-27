Membership 2024-2025

Hopp Ground Garden Club Annual Membership for 2023-2024
Under "order" remember to switch "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" from the pre-filled amount to "other" which will make the amount $0 (fee free).
Hopp Ground Garden Club Annual Membership for 2023-2024
Under "order" remember to switch "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" from the pre-filled amount to "other" which will make the amount $0 (fee free).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!