Hopp Ground Garden Club of Bedford, Federated Garden Clubs of NYS, Inc.

Offered by

Hopp Ground Garden Club of Bedford, Federated Garden Clubs of NYS, Inc.

About the memberships

Membership 2024-2025

Membership 2024-2025 due June 1, 2024
$65

No expiration

Hopp Ground Garden Club Annual Membership for 2023-2024 Under "order" remember to switch "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" from the pre-filled amount to "other" which will make the amount $0 (fee free).

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