Membership 2024-2025

Hopp Ground Garden Club Annual Membership for 2023-2024 Under "order" remember to switch "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" from the pre-filled amount to "other" which will make the amount $0 (fee free).

Hopp Ground Garden Club Annual Membership for 2023-2024 Under "order" remember to switch "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" from the pre-filled amount to "other" which will make the amount $0 (fee free).

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