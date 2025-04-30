Family Pickleball

"Join us for an exciting day of Pickleball at our upcoming round robin event! Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, our event promises friendly competition and a chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts. Our round robin format ensures everyone gets plenty of playtime and a chance to showcase their skills. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the sport, make new friends, and compete in a welcoming environment. Register now to secure your spot and be part of the Pickleball action!"

"Join us for an exciting day of Pickleball at our upcoming round robin event! Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, our event promises friendly competition and a chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts. Our round robin format ensures everyone gets plenty of playtime and a chance to showcase their skills. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the sport, make new friends, and compete in a welcoming environment. Register now to secure your spot and be part of the Pickleball action!"

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