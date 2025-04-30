Tennis For A Better Life Inc

Hosted by

Tennis For A Better Life Inc

About this event

Family Pickleball

1705 Bryan Rd

Brandon, FL 33511, USA

General Admission
$25
"Join us for an exciting day of Pickleball at our upcoming round robin event! Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, our event promises friendly competition and a chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts. Our round robin format ensures everyone gets plenty of playtime and a chance to showcase their skills. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the sport, make new friends, and compete in a welcoming environment. Register now to secure your spot and be part of the Pickleball action!"
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