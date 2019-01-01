Raffle for LBK-CAN

Many prizes to WIN!
100% Benefits Autistic families of West Texas
Help the Lubbock Community Autism Network provide many more amazing events to our families in West TX and East NM.
You could WIN:
◇2 Lower level half court TTU Men's basketball conference tickets vs Texas (TBD)
◇Patrick Mahomes Autographed Football (w/ certificate of authenticity)
◇Texas Tech Bob Knight signed Basketball (w/ certificate of authenticity)
◇$50 Gift Certificate with 2 free added deserts to Outback Steakhouse
◇$100 Giftcard to Build A Bear
◇ 3 -$10 giftcards to Build A Bear
◇$25 Giftcard to JCPenney
◇$25 Giftcard to any Dunkin Donuts
◇Choice of 3 different Sensory playgrounds (each valued between $250-$700)