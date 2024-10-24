SPADO Happy ‘Howloween’ Fundraising Raffle

For an EXTREMELY generous donation to the dog park, which will pay for a case of 3,200 waste bags provided free of charge to our patrons. This will prevent the turf from turning into a petrified poop graveyard. You will get 75 raffle tickets, our best deal of the bunch. (75 for the price of 30 --$2 per ticket!)

For an EXTREMELY generous donation to the dog park, which will pay for a case of 3,200 waste bags provided free of charge to our patrons. This will prevent the turf from turning into a petrified poop graveyard. You will get 75 raffle tickets, our best deal of the bunch. (75 for the price of 30 --$2 per ticket!)

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